Charity pub crawl meets food drive in Punta Gorda Feb. 26

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rarely do you have a chance to sample fine beverages, craft pub food, and do so for a good cause.

But on Saturday, Feb. 26 you will have that chance with The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl.

Organizers say it's the largest in-person food drive in the area. Hundreds of participants partake in the pub crawl, which visits several bars and taverns throughout the town.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, and the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue.

This year there is a raffle, with the winner receiving a three-night stay at a resort in the Bahamas. Tickets for the raffle are $10 with proceeds going to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, but anyone who donates a non-perishable food item gets a free ticket — and each person can get up to 24 entries with 24 donated items.

For more details on this year's fun, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.

