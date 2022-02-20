'Blue Bowl' welcomes back law-enforcement and community members

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida — The Robert L. Zore Blue Bowl has made its way back here at Southwest Florida.

As many of the community members get the chance to play a little bit of flag football and have fun.

But of course, the meaning behind it is so much greater.

As we get the chance to honor and respect some of those fallen officers.

"Yeah my dad who is a US marshal for 36 years is going to retire you're in August," said New England Kicker Quinn Nordin. "I just felt like it was kind of nice to come out and serve the community and give back. These people have done just so much for Naples and the police force is just so important everywhere."

Back in 2018, Rosemary Zore started the 'Blue Bowl' as a way to honor those fallen officers, and get the community more involved with law-enforcement.

Hoping to see her big plan for the foundation, come true in the coming years.

"This is been a great event," said Zore. "But we want this to be like the Super Bowl. This is like the Super Bowl for law-enforcement. We want law enforcement officers, we want kids, we want the community coming together and playing with law-enforcement officers. Just really coming together and uniting. Because that’s what it’s all about. Just uniting as a community with law-enforcement, showing our respect and thanking them for their service and also honoring our fallen officers.”

