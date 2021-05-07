Community Mother’s Day weekend celebration

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you're still trying to figure out how to spend your Mother’s Day weekend, there's a local event planned on Saturday.

Local organizations have teamed up to do more than celebrate you. They also want to provide new and existing moms with the supplies and support they need to keep kids healthy.

More than 100 moms have already RSVP’d to a big Mother’s Day celebration at Grace Church in Cape Coral.

For new moms, you can think of it as a community-wide baby shower. There will be baby supplies, gifts, food, and more and it’s all free.

There's a long list of other essential items and services in store.

In addition to baby supplies, moms will be able to shop at the church’s food pantry. There will be free oil changes for those who register. There’s also a free brunch, an animal show for the kids, gifts, and a clothing exchange. Plus, free car seats and educational demonstrations on how to install them.

It’s a community partnership between Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, Grace Church, Florida Kidcare, LIBERTY Dental, Family Health Centers, Children’s Medical Services, Molina Healthcare of Florida, Help Me Grow, Nurse Family Partnership, and Safekids of Southwest Florida.

The event will take place Saturday at Grace Church at 13 SE 21st Place in Cape Coral. It’s scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida will also be offering free developmental screenings.

Grace church said you will also be able to sign up for new shoes and backpacks. And LIBERTY Dental Plan will be giving away free dental kits to help parents get their new little one's smile off to a healthy start.

To register, click here.

