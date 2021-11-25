Community Cooperative helping feed hundreds of families this Thanksgiving

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s a time of giving with Thanksgiving Day officially here!

Plenty will be spending the day with friends and loved ones and some, sharing that love by giving back to their community. Those with Community Cooperative are helping feed their community, providing Thanksgiving meals to families in Southwest Florida.

They’re looking to feed hundreds throughout the community by putting together hundreds of meals, packing them up and delivering them to homes. Those meals will include all of the necessary Thanksgiving Day fixings, from turkey to potatoes.

And once volunteers are all wrapped up with preparations they’ll be going out and delivering them, personally. They will be getting out on the road and hand delivering those meals starting at about 8:30 a.m. The Community Cooperative cafeteria will be opening at 10:30 a.m.

Community Cooperative is located at 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd #4403 in Fort Myers. You can find more information by visiting their website.