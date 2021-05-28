Community Conversations with Mayor Teresa Heitmann

NAPLES, Fla. — City of Naples Mayor, Teresa Heitmann, invites residents to join her for informal conversations to discuss City projects, community issues, and topics pertinent to residents. All community members are invited to attend. Seating will be limited.

The event will be held outdoors and will begin at 9 am at the Sculpture Fountain located at City Hall, 735 8th Street South. Since seating will be limited, attendees will meet with the Mayor on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Every first Thursday of the month in 2021, Mayor Heitmann will host this event which is designed to connect with the residents, listen to community concerns, and facilitate open discussions on a variety of pertinent City of Naples topics.