Community Baby Shower and Pre-School Expo ready to help soon-to-be families

NORTH PORT, Fla. — What do diapers, wipes, and children’s books all have in common?

They’ll all be available for new families in North Port this weekend at the Annual Community Baby Shower and Pre-school Expo.

"Parents can come and gather information that would help them in teaching them skills or providing services to their children.”

This weekend, it’s all about the kids. The annual event serves as a source for those soon-to-be families to be ready as parents.

"There’s no cost for them to participate in the expo but we do ask that they provide a gift basket,” says Concepcion Rodriguez-Feliz, Housing & Life Skills Specialist for City of North Port Social Services.

A gift basket filled with all sorts of helpful items, which will then be raffled off as prizes. From blankets and gift cards to books and stuffed animals. And the City of North Port Social Services says the area has been seeing a rise in new families.

With Saturday’s expo, it’s about getting the message out that there are local resources available to them.

"A lot of people don’t know a lot of the resources that are available to them," says Rodriguez-Feliz. "Many of the services are free or very low cost to them and so the idea of getting a community baby shower and pre-school expo like this is so that we educate the parents on all the resources that are available to them.”

The last two year’s took a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this year, the event is ready to be back better than ever.

"We don’t know how it’s going to be this year since we have had a two year break," said Rodriguez-Feliz. "But we are hoping we do get those numbers in of people in the area to come in and take advantage of all the resources that we have available to them for learn about.”

You can find more information about this weekend's expo online right here.