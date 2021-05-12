Watch
Commissioners declare Charlotte County a gun rights sanctuary

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte county is officially a sanctuary for gun owners. Commissioners passed a resolution making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s resolution simply shows support for the Second Amendment. It’s still up to deputies and other local agencies to enforce local, state and federal gun laws.

Several residents have also spoken out. See what they have to say about the resolution and what it means for local gun owners.

