Commercial business owner hopes new Lee County debris removal efforts will eliminate a roadside safety hazard

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, some people living in a North Fort Myers mobile home park said driving onto the busy road outside their property can be challenging.

Lori Lindenmayer, owner of Grammar Rentals said the hurricane debris pile that has sat outside the property is creating a growing safety concern.

“There have been four car accidents on the corner of Hart and Zoysia and so they can't see to turn left,” said Lindenmayer.

Resident Rob Landers told Fox 4 he has almost experienced it firsthand.

“Quite a few times where I have pulled out and almost got rammed, smashed into because you can't see other cars coming,” said Landers.

On Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners, and Assistant County Manager Glen Salyer decided to help out, by voting to start removing debris from the curbside of commercial properties.

“So what we are suggesting is let's just go get all of it and we will sort it out on the back end and we do anticipate getting reimbursed for most of that but the solid Waste Fund is probably going to have to bare some of the cost,” said Salyer.

Salyer, said unincorporated areas of Lee County that were not considered by the state to have received major hurricane damage, are why state funding was not given out right away.

Salyer added the reimbursement that he estimates will cost around $600,000 will come from FEMA.

The problem for Lindenmayer is she says her debris pile is not close enough to the road to be picked up.

“Apparently it has to be closer to the road within 10 feet of the easement,” said Lindenmayer.

On Tuesday, Lindenmayer said she is going to hire a tractor to fix the issue.

“It will move the debris about 20 feet closer to the road so they can get it in there,” said Lindenmayer.

A move that she said will improve the mobile home park and she hopes will allow for FEMA trailers to be brought in and replace the ones damaged by Ian.