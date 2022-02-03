Comcast to bring high-speed to Northern portion of Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's a question that many residents in the Northeast and Northwest Cape Coral areas might have. Why is my internet connection slow? Well, there's good news. It's going to get a lot easier now that Comcast is bringing high-speed internet to the Northern part of the city.

Linda Stevens who lives in the Northeast area of Cape Coral said she is hopeful now with Comcast expanding its services to the Northern portions of the city.

"I am doing a lot of internet and I am doing a lot of things with my computer and I really need that," Stevens said.

Stevens is a secretary for the Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association. She relies on the internet to get her work done.

"My screen will freeze, it's very frustrating. I run the YouTube channel and the same thing. I am trying to download and upload the video and it's just painful to sit there and wait," Stevens said.

Stevens said she currently has Century Link and is unable to get Comcast.

"It's been quite the struggle. But when Xfinity comes in, I expect my problem to improve one thousand percent," Stevens said.

The city has entered into an agreement with Comcast to give more options to Stevens and many others who rely on faster internet. A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral said work has already begun in the Northeast area of Cape Coral.

Fox 4 also reached out to Comcast. Comcast said the agreement between the City and Comcast will help bring high-speed Xfinity internet, video services, streaming and Xfinity mobile to customers in the Northeast and Northwest areas of the city for the first time.

Stevens tells Fox 4 she feels Comcast could help her as her job relies on uploading videos.

"I am in charge of all the communication. I create all the bulletins and I splash them out all over social media," Stevens said.

But now with another option for high-speed internet, Stevens said she is hopeful it will make her work go a lot faster.

"Very relieved to have that kind of service available."

Below you can read the full statement sent by Comcast.