Comcast releases outage updates

Comcast has released a community by community list of when they expect their SWFL customers to have coverage.

This is Comcast's restoration timeline by location:

Charlotte County ESTIMATED RETURN OF SERVICE

Cape Haze 10/15

Don Pedro Island 10/21

Port Charlotte 10/15

Punta Gorda 10/15

Collier County

Ave Maria Predominantly Restored

Golden Gate Predominantly Restored

Golden Gate Estates Predominantly Restored

Immokalee Predominantly Restored

Naples Predominantly Restored

Barefoot Beach 10/21

Everglades City 11/16

Marco Island 10/15

Old Naples/Port Royale 10/21

Vanderbilt Beach 10/21

DeSoto County

Arcadia Predominantly Restored

Hendry County

LaBelle Predominantly Restored

Highlands County

Sebring Predominantly Restored

Lee County

Bonita Springs Predominantly Restored

Lehigh Acres Predominantly Restored

Alva 10/11

Boca Grande 10/22

Bonita Beach 10/21

Cape Coral 10/15

Captiva 12/16

Central Fort Myers 10/11

Fort Myers 10/11

Fort Myers Beach 11/15

Iona Lakes 10/21

North Fort Myers 10/15

Pine Island 11/23

Punta Rassa 10/21

Sanibel 12/16

Polk County

Lake Wales Predominantly Restored

Sarasota County

Palmer Ranch Predominantly Restored

Sarasota Predominantly Restored

Casey Key 10/21

Englewood 10/11

Longboat Key 10/21

North Port 10/11

Siesta Key 10/21

Venice/Nokomis 10/11

If you are in a predominantly restored location and find that after restarting your modem your services are still not working, please chat with a Xfinity assistant [xfinity.com] for help or call 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489) to report service interruptions.

