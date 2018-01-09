Collier restaurant closed after roaches found.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - Health inspectors temporarily closed an Italian restaurant after roaches were found during an inspection.

4-In-Your-Corner first reported on Cafe Alfredo Friday, when several former employees said they were never paid. Sometime between Friday and Monday, inspectors closed the restaurant.

"He has an infestation problem," said former employee Mylee Van Lot.

An inspection report found 15 to 20 roaches in a hallway, compressor unit in the cooler, sink area and in the wood fire stove.

"It's on the wood burning stove," said Van Lot.

The owner of Cafe Alfredo invited inside and showed us that he had cleaned up the violations, but declined to let us film inside or give us an interview.

He said he intends to have the restaurant open by Wednesday. 4-In-Your-Corner contacted the Department of Business and Professional regulation to find out if Cafe Alfredo needs a follow up inspection, but have yet to hear back.