Collier Police Corporal awarded for teaching kids about drug abuse prevention

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Eric Grundeman
Collier Police Corporal
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jul 20, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY — One Collier County Sheriff's Office Police Corporal has a new title today. Police Corporal Eric Grundeman was named "Florida instructor of the year" award by the national nonprofit Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.).

The nonprofit partners with police stations across the country to help teach kids about the dangers of drug use and bullying. Grundeman has been helping the organization by teaching their curriculum to 5th graders at Mike Davis Elementary School and Parkside Elementary School.

