Collier nearing high-end of rental averages in Florida

Rental home prices in Southwest Florida are largely on-par with the rest of the state, according to data released by data aggregator RentData.org.

Collier County, however, is trending towards the higher end of the spectrum.

The 2021 fair market price median for a 3-bedroom home in Florida is $1,358 per month, according to the aggregator.

Lee and Charlotte Counties appear situated in a bubble consistent with those average prices. Collier County's fair-market average is $1,791 per month. That puts it closer towards averages reported in Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Sarasota, Martin and Manatee Counties.

Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are the highest in the state, with averages at and beyond $2,000 per month.

Typical rent prices are up 7-percent nationwide since last year, according to Zillow. That's mostly because of demand; people who wanted a house and can't afford it now are turning to rental homes.

It's even starting bidding wars in some places with people offering above the listed rent price.

The National Apartment Association says it's mostly heard of this happening for single-family rental properties.