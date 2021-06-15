Watch
Collier County Sheriff's Office: missing teen has been located and is safe

Posted at 1:10 AM, Jun 15, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 6/23/2021:
Deputies say Sofia Treissa, 17, has been located and is safe.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Sofia Treissa, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Naples on June 11, around 3:30 p.m.

According to her mother, she went out with a friend and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her cell phone was found at her friend's grandmother’s house. Sofia’s family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information please contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

