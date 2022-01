LABELLE, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is telling residents about a heavy deputy presence Tuesday morning that was pre-planned.

A joint training exercise between the department and the Collier County Sheriff's Office will take place at the site of the former Seacoast National Bank, 17 N. Lee St., from 9 a.m. until noon.

Details about the exercise were not made known, but the departments wish to alert the public to avoid confusion or concern.