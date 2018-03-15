Collier gym instructor arrested for unlawful sex with minor

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - A mixed martial arts instructor was arrested on three counts of unlawful sex with a minor.

Investigators say 31-year-old Marcel Goncalves had sex with the victim twice at his apartment off Airport Road in Collier County, and once at the gym.

Goncalves taught at Fight Sports off Trade Center Way. The gym was closed for the day Wednesday, a neighboring business owner says the gym has only been there for a couple months.

The club's website lists Goncalves as an instructor, and shows a video of him competing in a martial arts match,

4-In-Your-Corner was unable to reach the owner of Fight Sports Wednesday.