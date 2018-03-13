Collier deputies looking for missing pregnant woman

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking people to keep an eye out for a missing, pregnant woman.

25-year-old Kerri Hall was last seen at a home on Jefferson Lane in Bonita Springs, over the weekend.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Deputies do not know what she was wearing at the time she went missing. Her family is concerned for her safety.

If you have any information, call the Collier County Sheriff's Office.