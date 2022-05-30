Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Gold Star mom honors son at Collier County service

Posted at 7:27 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 07:48:00-04

NAPLES, Fla. — For Gold Star families, Memorial Day is a time to honor their loved ones who died fighting for our country.

A special service will be held in Naples on Monday. One of those in attendance will be a Southwest Florida mother who lost her son.

Kim Hayes is a Gold Star mother who lost her son, Steven Taylor Hayes, who was serving in Afghanistan.

A "Gold Star" family is one whose immediate family member died, either during active duty or as a result of their service.

Kim said two accidents during her son's time in the service led him to suffer from memory loss and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He eventually experienced both homelessness and substance abuse.

In 2016, after the family tried to get him help, Taylor, unfortunately, passed away.

Monday's services feature a 21-gun salute, a reading of names, an appearance by the Collier County Sheriff's Color Guard, and several speakers.

The memorial begins at 10 a.m. and is free for the public to attend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4