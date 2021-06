COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County is hosting a free neighborhood clean-up day for residents.

Unwanted items can be disposed of free of charge.

Residents can visit the dumpsters located along 44th St. SW and Golden Gate Parkway and dispose of hazardous waste, furniture, appliances, and more.

The event will be on Saturday, June 5th from 8 am to 11 am.

For information, call 239-252-6867.