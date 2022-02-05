Collier County students lift-off their math and science studies with STEAM courses

COLLIER CO., Fla. — In one Lely High School classroom, students are getting a first-hand glimpse of their world tomorrow.

You’ve heard of STEM but now, meet ‘STEAM.’ A few years back, Collier County Schools added the ‘A’ to STEM standing for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“When learning is fun- when learning doesn’t feel like an assignment you have to do- you get exploration," says Chad Oliver, Executive Director of Communications at Collier County Public Schools. "You get kids discovering what may interest them in a career one day.”

It’s thru Collier County Schools STEAM program, introducing students to courses dedicated to math and science.

“Oh my gosh. Obviously, the aviation program.”

Students like Chandler Zuck. A senior at Lely, Zuck is one of a select group enrolled in the aviation class.

“I’ve learned how to be a pilot and it takes a lot more than just learning stick and rudder controls and studying out of textbooks. It takes humility, it takes dedication, and perseverance.”

Students can even earn their pilots license all before earning their driver’s license. And it’s not just aviation. There are a number of other courses students can enroll in…

“People don’t know that you can fly alone at sixteen years old," said Zuck. "That’s just out of sophomore year in high school. You can do that and it’s possible and we have it here in Collier County. Not only that in aviation but in engineering you can 3D print, 3D model, laser engrave- you can do so much more that I don’t even know in our CTE programs.”

All it takes is a spark of interest. The rest is up to the student.

“I would expose them to anything that CTE has to offer," says Alan Davis, adjunct professor at Lely High School. "Any outside sources, any inside sources and try to get them to choose a CTE course of their liking and try it out. They’ll either like it or they won’t.”

Making their career path all the more visible on that horizon.

“You see students, like me now, like you can see yourself going into that shape, into that field and direction- and it’s really tangible to see somebody like me, just a high school senior, and think I can be that," said Zuck. "I can do that. It’s possible.”