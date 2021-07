COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Zanna Marie Brock Bessellieu, who was last seen on June 30.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds. Bessellieu also has brown hair as well as blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at 941-639-0013.