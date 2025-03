UPDATE: Mendez has been found.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child.

Deputies said Adriana Morales Mendez, 11, of Immokalee was last heard from on Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Deputies said she is 4 feet and 8 inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Family members are concerned about her.

You are asked to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.