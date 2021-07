COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Gabriella Atehortua, who was last seen on Sunday, July 4.

Atehortua is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Atehortua or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office immediately at 239-252-9300.