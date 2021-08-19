Collier County Sheriff's Office runs speeding patrol

COLLIER COUNTY — The Collier County Sheriff's Office ran a speeding enforcement detail Wednesday, to try and keep people from speeding on Collier County roads. Officers were stationed along Collier Boulevard yesterday, where they stopped a total of 38 drivers.

In total, they wrote 27 citations, including two criminal violations. They gave 11 warnings for speeding, and one warning for texting while driving.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you to be mindful on the road, and avoid driving recklessly to prevent accidents.