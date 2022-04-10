Collier County Sheriff's Office organizes annual neighborhood cleanup

COLLIER CO., Fla. — Golden Gate residents are going green.

The city task force, along with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, organized a neighborhood cleanup.

“We look at the issues around our community and cleaning up litter is certainly one of those.”

The event is all about putting a slam dunk in junk.

"We’re really hoping that the community residents will check out their garages and their backyards and haul some of that stuff that they’ve been meaning to get rid of and just get it here and dump it for free," says Kaydee Tuff, Vice President of the Golden Gate Civic Association & Co-Chair of the Golden Gate Task Force. "It’s kind of a spring cleanup.”

A spring cleanup with a pretty important message. That not all waste can go in the same bin.

“We have a dumpster for tires, we have a dumpster for construction debris, appliances are probably going to go in one of them, and a dumpster just for general trash," said Tuff. "Over here we’re picking up the hazardous materials- paints and chemicals- things that people have in their garages. Once again, you can’t just set it out for the garbage people to pick up so today is the perfect day to get rid of those things.”

According to Hazardous Waste Haulers, about 13 tons of hazardous waste is produced every second. That’s 400 million tons a year.

“It’s not made for the landfill and if these items get into the landfill, there’s contamination and such that it seeps into the water system and it’s not healthy for anyone," Tuff says. "This is a great time to get rid of those things and not sneak them into your garbage can and- for some people- they just don’t know that they can’t throw an old paint can into their bin. So it’s an educational effort as well.”

An educational effort that is helping clean up the community one bin at a time.

“We’ve got everybody right there saying, ‘How can we all solve these problems?’ It’s just a fantastic, a great thing for our community.”

If you couldn’t make it out to today’s event, there are local disposal sites you can drop your waste off at. Some of those sites include: