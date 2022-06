NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies need the public’s health identifying the man in the photo below.

Deputies suspect he may have removed a wallet from a purse and stole it while at a Publix in North Naples on Monday evening.

Collier County Sheriff's Office Deputies suspect he may have removed a wallet from a purse and stole it while at a Publix in North Naples on Monday evening.

He left the store in an “older-model” Ford SUV, also pictured below.

Collier County Sheriff's Office The suspect left the store in an “older-model” Ford SUV.

If you have any information, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.