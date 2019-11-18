NAPLES, Fla. — According to deputies, a man was arrested for cutting a pregnant woman's hand and attempting to rob her food stand.

It happened behind the Green Store, located at 11339 Tamiami Trail East, Friday night.

Deputies say, Kyle Morgan, 26, was identified by the victim and her husband. Collier County Sheriff's Office says the victim was working at the food stand when she heard a knock at the back door. She opened it anticipating her husband, but it was the suspect holding a knife directed at her stomach and demanding money. She placed her hands up in front of her stomach, and the suspect cut her hand.

At this point, the victim's husband arrived on the scene and confronted the suspect. The suspect began to wave the knife at the husband and fled the area in their truck. Deputies searched the area and located the suspect.

The suspect told deputies he was at the scene, but denied any involvement in the robbery, and claimed he 'blacked out' after the victim's husband struck him.

Deputies arrested Morgan for attempted robbery, aggravated battery, grand theft auto, and violation of state probation.

