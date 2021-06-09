Collier County Sheriffs Office investigates possible animal fighting ring

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a possible animal fighting ring along the 2100 block of 52nd Lane SW.

Deputies first responded to the area around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

So far CCSO Deputies have recovered nine dogs and one rooster which were picked up by Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

Deputies also located two vehicles on the property that had been reported stolen.

This is an active investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.