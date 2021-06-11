Watch
Collier County Sheriff partners with organizations to host book drive

Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 11, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office along with the Collier County Chapter of the NAACP and Collier County Public Schools are partnering up for a book drive.

The new books will help benefit students at Herbert Cambridge Elementary.

You can drop off books at the following locations:

  • CCSO Administration Building
  • CCSO North Naples Substation
  • CCSO Golden Gate Substation
  • CCSO Golden Gate Estates Substation
  • CCSO South and Everglades Substation
  • CCSO Immokalee Substation
  • Collier County Courthouse Lobby

The drive goes from June 1st through August 15th.

