Collier County Sheriff partners with organizations to host book drive

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office along with the Collier County Chapter of the NAACP and Collier County Public Schools are partnering up for a book drive.
The new books will help benefit students at Herbert Cambridge Elementary.
You can drop off books at the following locations:
- CCSO Administration Building
- CCSO North Naples Substation
- CCSO Golden Gate Substation
- CCSO Golden Gate Estates Substation
- CCSO South and Everglades Substation
- CCSO Immokalee Substation
- Collier County Courthouse Lobby
The drive goes from June 1st through August 15th.