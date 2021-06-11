Collier County Sheriff partners with organizations to host book drive

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office along with the Collier County Chapter of the NAACP and Collier County Public Schools are partnering up for a book drive.

The new books will help benefit students at Herbert Cambridge Elementary.

You can drop off books at the following locations:

CCSO Administration Building

CCSO North Naples Substation

CCSO Golden Gate Substation

CCSO Golden Gate Estates Substation

CCSO South and Everglades Substation

CCSO Immokalee Substation

Collier County Courthouse Lobby

The drive goes from June 1st through August 15th.