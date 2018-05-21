Collier County schools begin increasing security

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - In the wake of Parkland School shooting, school leaders in Collier County have begun putting in place new measures designed to keep students safe.

The biggest change will come in the form of a new I.D. card policy. The policy states that anyone trying to enter a Collier County school will need to show some form of government issued I.D. before they can even get in the door.

Visitors will also be greeted with a call box outside of the front entrance. Schools will lock those front entrances during normal school hours. Once visitors are allowed inside, their I.D. cards will be scanned.

Many parents say they welcome the added security. However some students say they don't think the new safety measures are fool-proof. They also worry how the new policies will be able protect them from dangers that happen inside their schools.

The changes are starting Monday, May 21, 2018 at Osceola Elementary, Immokalee High School and Gulf Coast High School. The other schools in Collier County are expected to have the new security measures by the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.