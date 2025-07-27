Collier County responders find missing non-verbal boy, dead

NAPLES, Fla. — A community in Naples is mourning after Collier County authorities found a child's body in a pond, over the weekend.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death, after finding 5-year-old Jaylen Saintelien near his family’s home.

Deputies said the family had just moved into a home on Magnolia Pond Circle and were unpacking, when they noticed Jaylen was missing around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 26. After a quick search of the home and surrounding area, the family called 911, according to deputies.

CCSO was told Jaylen was autistic and non-verbal.

CCSO searched the ground and air. Patrol deputies, Aviation, K-9, Drones, Mounted Patrol, Dive Team, Marine Patrol and detectives along with EMS and Greater Naples Fire Department searched through the evening and into the morning hours.

Sadly, they found Jaylen’s body Sunday morning in a pond near the family’s home, deputies said.

The office stated it is heartbroken for Jaylen’s family and extends gratitude first responders and members of the community who helped in the search.