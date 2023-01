IMMOKALEE, Fla. — On Monday evening, a man's body was found floating face down near an apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee.

Collier County Sheriff's Office was on scene with many vehicles, including one parked outside of a nearby entrance to the Jubilation Community.

The report from CCSO states that when the body was found there was no signs of life but the man did have a wallet in his pocket.

The report does not identify the man.

This is a developing story.