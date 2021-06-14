Collier County neighborhoods to receive mosquito control early Monday

COLLIER COUNTY — Several neighborhoods between Bonita Springs and North Naples will be visited by Collier Mosquito Control District early Monday morning.

The district says several blocks within the areas of Anchorage, Barefoot Beach, Little Hickory, and Gulf Harbor will be treated with larval control granules as part of a helicopter passage sometime after 6:30 a.m.

They said surveillance indicates in increase in mosquito larvae, necessitating the treatment.

Information provided by the manufacturer of the larvicide says the sand-based granules are effective for up to 40 days.