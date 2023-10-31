COLLIER COUNTY | Marco Shores apartment expansion stirs local concerns

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An apartment complex that opened 100 units for rent last year is drawing local concern as it seeks to build a second complex nearby.

The Mainsail Apartments, located about three miles north of Marco Island, says it reached full occupancy after welcoming residents in the previous year. Now, with plans to add 90 more units next door, residents down the road are expressing concerns about the impact of more people moving in.

"There's enough traffic when they built the units that are there now, and if they build more, there's going to be more traffic and more problems racing up and down the street," said John Sandonato, a local resident.

"You'll lose privacy, you lose confidence in living here," said Edith Fink, a resident of 25 years. "The good days are over for us for sure," she emphasized.

However, the developer maintains an expansion is necessary and would meet an existing demand for housing in the area.

“We are certainly willing to do our part as much as we can in terms of mitigating their concerns. Hopefully, we come to a resolution that works for everybody," said Jonathan Kassolis, the President & CEO of SK Holdings real estate LLC.

Mr. Kassolis said his team is actively in talks with several parties, including the local airport, county, and local residents, to address community needs.

The Collier County Planning Commission has granted preliminary approval for the proposed expansion. However, the final decision rests with the County Board of Commissioners, who are set to further discuss the matter on November 14th.

