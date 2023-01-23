Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds faces city code violations

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — On Friday, January 20, 2023, Renardo Sebastian Stewart, 24-year-old out of Bonita Springs, was served with violating 10 City of Marco Island Code Ordinances regarding his involvement in the killing of five black skimmers.

Police say Stewart intentionally drove a permitted All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the beach used for food and beverage delivery into a flock of resting Black Skimmers on January 9, 2023.

The Notice of Violations will be heard at the City of Marco Island Magistrate scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

These violations are in addition to the five charges filed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).