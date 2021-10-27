Watch
Collier County holds meeting for widening road project

Project includes widening Wilson Boulevard
Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:15:35-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County's Wilson Boulevard Widening Corridor Study Public Information team is holding a meeting Wednesday until 7 p.m. to discuss the widening of several roads including Wilson Boulevard.

The meeting allows the public to ask questions, provide feedback and view the displays for the project.

The meeting is taking place at the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office, Multipurpose Room, which is located at 14700 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can visit the county's website to view the display and the handouts from the meeting. You can also submit questions and feedback to the team through their survey form.

