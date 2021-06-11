Collier County Domestic Animal Services offers name your price adoptions

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Domestic Animal Services needs adopters.

They are at full capacity and have over 200 animals in foster homes, many of which are ready to come back but they have no place to put them.

If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, please, please consider adopting from Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

The shelter is offering “Name Your Price” adoptions this month, you tell the shelter how much you want to pay for your adoption fee.

Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm test (dogs), FeLV test (cats), flea preventative, dewormer, 1-year collier county license, and 30 days free pet insurance.

No appointment is necessary, they are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples, 34104.

To see all our adoptable pets click here.