NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County deputy-involved crash has closed westbound Pine Ridge Road at Goodlette-Frank Road, in North Naples.

Just after 8 p.m., a deputy patrol car and another vehicle collided.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Two passengers from the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will keep you updated as things