Collier county deputies searching for missing 26 year old man and 30 year old woman

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Collier county deputies are searching for two missing people.

They're searching for 26 year old William Hikock. They say he was last heard from Sunday night. And last seen near his home in the Everglades area.

Hikock is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Deputies are also searching for 30 year old Jessica Beckly.

They say she was last seen Sunday morning near the Bayshore Drive area of Naples.

Beckly is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.