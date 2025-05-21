Collier County deputies search for missing girl

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing child.

Deputies say 12-year-old Ekaterina Katya Bleau was last seen Tuesday night, around 7 p.m. She was in the area of Vanderbilt Beach Road and Vineyards Boulevard, riding a black electric scooter.

Bleau is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing black Nike leggings, a pinkish orange Ron Jon shirt and light blue Crocs. Her hair was in a bun.

You can contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing child.