Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Collier County deputies search for missing girl

Missing child
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Missing child
Posted

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing child.

Deputies say 12-year-old Ekaterina Katya Bleau was last seen Tuesday night, around 7 p.m. She was in the area of Vanderbilt Beach Road and Vineyards Boulevard, riding a black electric scooter.

Bleau is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing black Nike leggings, a pinkish orange Ron Jon shirt and light blue Crocs. Her hair was in a bun.

You can contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing child.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.