NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate 17-year-old Kaeo Simran Brown, who was last seen on June 16 in the Malibu Lakes Circle area.

Brown is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9100 or call 911.