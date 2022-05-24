County commissioners set to discuss affordable housing ordinance

COLLIER CO., Fla. — The ongoing effort to ease housing costs continues in Southwest Florida.

Collier County Board of Commissioners are set to discuss a few different ways to help people renting or looking to buy a home this morning.

There are three main topics on the table today. One of them we’ve been reporting on for about a month. That’s the ordinance that would require more advanced notification when rent is being increased. And there’s been some back and forth between Commissioners and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

A previous version of the ordinance was voted down by Commissioners two weeks ago. The proposal required landlords to notify tenants two months in advance if rent was going up more than 5%.

In that same meeting, it was suggested that a line be added in the ordinance. Landlords would have to tell tenants there’s a county rental assistance program available to help pay rent.

Some leaders think not enough people are aware that program exists.

“What we really want to do is spread the word," says Joe Trachtenberg, Committee Chairman. "This has nothing to do with solving the affordable housing problem. This only helps people who are being kicked out of their apartments."

The message- there’s $6 million in federal money available for people struggling to pay rent. But, if the money isn’t used by September, it goes back to the government.

As for the other two items, County Commissioners will also consider adding more personnel to help process applications for grant money to help with housing. They’ll also talk about increasing the Collier Boulevard community facility to 690 units with some of those being affordable housing.