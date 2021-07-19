Collier County Blood Center asking for blood donors due to blood shortage

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — FOX 4 spoke with Laura Rosen, a Collier County Community Blood Center spokesperson, to discussed low donor rates in Collier County and how you can help.

Visit the Community Blood Center website to find places to give blood or visit the NCH North Naples Hospital where you can give blood.

The Community Blood Center location at the hospital is near the Brookdale entrance. You can donate between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday or 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The donor center is closed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

You can also call 239-624-4120 for more information.

