IMMOKALEE| 50-acre affordable housing project in Immokalee moves forward

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — An affordable housing project in the town of Immokalee says it moving forward after the county granted final approval for zoning. This $40+ million initiative promises to bring dozens of affordable homes to the largely agriculture run community.

Located approximately 40 miles northeast of Naples, at the intersection of Westclox Street and Carson Road, an expansive empty plot of land is poised to transform into a 50-acre housing community.

This project is a collaborative effort between the Nuestra Señora De La Vivienda Community Foundation and the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. According to a press release, the groups anticipate creating 179 homes in addition to an early childhood education center.

Jeffrey Bookstein, the Vice President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, emphasized the urgency of the housing needs. "The housing needs, particularly affordable rental housing, are in crisis mode. Some residents spend up to 70% of their income on housing," he said.

The foundation pledged $7 million to the cause.

Bookstein says their vision extends beyond merely providing shelter and stated that providing resources like budgeting assistance and financial literacy for the community is also part of their agenda.

The groups involved in the project anticipate groundbreaking will commence late next year.

