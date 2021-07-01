Watch
Collier Co. discounts pet adoptions

Through the month of July, adopt a dog or cat for half-price
Collier County
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 08:15:33-04

COLLIER CO. — If you're looking for a furry friend, Collier County has a deal for you this month.

From July 1st through 31st, you can adopt a pet through the county's Domestic Animal Services department for half price. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, a microchip implant, any vaccinations needed and a one-year long Collier County license for you pet.

Cat and kitten adoptions are buy one/get one free. Head out to the Domestic Animal Services office Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to bring home a new member of the family.

