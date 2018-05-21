Collier County cities listed in top food, adventure scenes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.-- Two cities in Collier County have bragging rights for being recognized for their food and adventure.

According to USA Today, Naples is #9 on the Best Small Town Food Scene list. They say Naples' culinary scene is dominated by seafood and Italian cuisine.

Everglades City is #6 on USA Today's Best Town For Adventure list. They say outdoor enthusiasts come to canoe through mangrove tunnels, hike through Big Cypress National Preserve or look for gators.

Winners of these lists were determined by popular vote. Collingswood, New Jersey topped the list for food scene and Marquette, Michigan topped the list for adventure.