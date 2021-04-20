Collier Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee to meet in person and virtually

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee of the Collier Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20th.

The public will have two options to attend. There will be a hybrid and in-person and Zoom virtual meeting.

The in-person location will be at Conference Room 609/610 Growth Management Division Planning & Regulation Building on 2800 N Horseshoe Drive.

To attend the zoom meeting click here, or you may dial in at 1-646-876-9923. Meeting ID: 868 2513 5625 and Passcode: 089758.

To view the agenda, click here.

Any person requiring special accommodations at the upcoming meeting because of a disability or physical impairment as well as anyone with general questions should contact Ms. McLaughlin at least 72 hours before the meeting by calling 239-252-5884.