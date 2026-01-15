Cold weather shelters (and buses) open in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST, Fla — As Southwest Florida experiences some of the coldest temperatures in years, multiple agencies and nonprofit organizations are opening cold weather shelters, warming stations, and outreach services to keep people safe during the colder temperatures.

Services are available across Lee and Collier counties, including overnight shelters, warming buses, resiliency hubs, and mobile outreach providing cold-weather supplies.

Emergency Overnight Shelters

St. Matthew’s House (Collier County)

St. Matthew’s House is opening its Emergency Cold Weather Shelters for seven nights, from Thursday, January 15, through Tuesday night, January 20, due to dangerously cold conditions.

St. Matthew’s House opens its emergency shelters whenever temperatures fall to 55 degrees or colder.

Check-in time: 8:00 p.m. nightly

What’s provided: Beds, pillows, blankets, snacks, coffee, and a safe, secure environment

Important note: Guests must pass a breathalyzer test

Shelter locations:

Campbell Lodge



2001 Airport Road South, Naples, FL 34112

Immokalee Friendship Lodge

602 W. Main Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

St. Matthew’s House is also accepting donations of blankets, pillows, coats, gloves, and socks.

The Salvation Army (Lee County)

The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals seeking shelter from the cold.

Shelter availability:

Thursday, January 15, through the morning of Tuesday, January 20

Intake time:

Thursday, January 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:



2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Capacity will be reassessed daily through Monday, January 19, and individuals will continue to be accepted as space allows.

More information: 239-334-3745

Warming Buses (LeeTran)

LeeTran will operate warming buses to provide temporary relief from cold temperatures.

Friday, January 16

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Rosa Parks Transfer Station

2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Park & Ride

1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Cape Coral Transfer Station

820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Monday, January 19 & Tuesday, January 20

Same locations and times as above

Mobile Warming Stations (Friday, January 16)

Mobile warming stations will distribute jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers.

Times: 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Lions Park – 2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Rosa Parks Transfer Station – 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers

Edison Mall Transfer Station – 4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

South Fort Myers Transfer Station – 13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Warming Stations & United Way Resiliency Hubs

Friday, January 16

Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub (Community Cooperative)

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 5100 Tice St., Fort Myers

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 15570 Hagie Dr., Fort Myers

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 1499 SW Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. | 5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 2450 First St., Fort Myers

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. | 2001 N. Tamiami Trail

Monday, January 19

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub – 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub – 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 20

East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Outreach in the Community

Lee County Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be active Thursday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 20, connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness and distributing cold-weather supplies.

