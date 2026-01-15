Cold weather shelters (and buses) open in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST, Fla — As Southwest Florida experiences some of the coldest temperatures in years, multiple agencies and nonprofit organizations are opening cold weather shelters, warming stations, and outreach services to keep people safe during the colder temperatures.
Services are available across Lee and Collier counties, including overnight shelters, warming buses, resiliency hubs, and mobile outreach providing cold-weather supplies.
Emergency Overnight Shelters
St. Matthew’s House (Collier County)
St. Matthew’s House is opening its Emergency Cold Weather Shelters for seven nights, from Thursday, January 15, through Tuesday night, January 20, due to dangerously cold conditions.
St. Matthew’s House opens its emergency shelters whenever temperatures fall to 55 degrees or colder.
Check-in time: 8:00 p.m. nightly
What’s provided: Beds, pillows, blankets, snacks, coffee, and a safe, secure environment
Important note: Guests must pass a breathalyzer test
Shelter locations:
Campbell Lodge
- 2001 Airport Road South, Naples, FL 34112
- Immokalee Friendship Lodge
602 W. Main Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
St. Matthew’s House is also accepting donations of blankets, pillows, coats, gloves, and socks.
The Salvation Army (Lee County)
The Salvation Army will provide a limited number of single beds on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals seeking shelter from the cold.
Shelter availability:
Thursday, January 15, through the morning of Tuesday, January 20
Intake time:
Thursday, January 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location:
- 2400 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901
Capacity will be reassessed daily through Monday, January 19, and individuals will continue to be accepted as space allows.
More information: 239-334-3745
Warming Buses (LeeTran)
LeeTran will operate warming buses to provide temporary relief from cold temperatures.
Friday, January 16
- 6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Rosa Parks Transfer Station
2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers
- 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Lehigh Acres Park & Ride
1121 Village Lakes Blvd., Lehigh Acres
- 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Cape Coral Transfer Station
820 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral
Monday, January 19 & Tuesday, January 20
- Same locations and times as above
Mobile Warming Stations (Friday, January 16)
Mobile warming stations will distribute jackets, socks, blankets, and hand warmers.
Times: 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Lions Park – 2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
- Rosa Parks Transfer Station – 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers
- Edison Mall Transfer Station – 4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
- South Fort Myers Transfer Station – 13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
Warming Stations & United Way Resiliency Hubs
Friday, January 16
- Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub (Community Cooperative)
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers
- Tice United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 5100 Tice St., Fort Myers
- Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub (The Heights Center)
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 15570 Hagie Dr., Fort Myers
- West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 1499 SW Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral
- Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub (F.I.S.H. of Sanibel-Captiva)
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel
- Pine Manor United Way Resiliency Hub
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. | 5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers
- Fort Myers Regional Library
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 2450 First St., Fort Myers
- North Fort Myers Library / Parks & Recreation
12 p.m. – 5 p.m. | 2001 N. Tamiami Trail
Monday, January 19
- Tice United Way Resiliency Hub – 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- West Cape Coral United Way Resiliency Hub – 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 20
- East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub (Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL)
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub (Goodwill Industries, Alva)
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Additional hubs listed above will reopen with similar hours
Outreach in the Community
Lee County Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will be active Thursday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 20, connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness and distributing cold-weather supplies.