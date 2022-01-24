Cold snap sweeps across Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Frigid temperatures rolled across Southwest Florida Monday morning, leading many to pull out the woolen sweaters and jackets — and in some cases, even the ice scrapers.

Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s across most of the mainland, with some areas reporting upper 20s to mid 30s. By 9:30 a.m., temps had jumped to the mid 40s.

Several cold weather shelters were opened in Collier and Charlotte counties late Sunday to accommodate those who didn't have warm places to stay. Lee County opened donation centers for people to contribute clothes.

The Fox 4 Weather Team says another front arrives on Friday that will bring another chance of showers with a big cool down for the weekend.

