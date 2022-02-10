COLD CASE: Fort Myers Police asking for help to solve 2009 homicide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are looking for tips to solve a 13-year-old cold case.

On February 10, 2009, at approximately 11:07 a.m., Fort Myers Police responded to Maplecrest Apartments, located at 3623 Crestwood Lake Circle, Apt 108, in reference to an unconscious female.

Police say the female was found lying in a bathtub located off the main hallway of the apartment. The victim of this homicide was Danielle Blackburn, 21 years of age. Danielle was handicapped and was limited in her mobility because she was suffered from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and was unable to defend herself against her assailant.

SWFL Crime Stoppers and the Fort Myers Police Department are looking for public assistance in bringing this case to a successful conclusion for the Blackburn family.

Investigators are especially interested in anyone who may have knowledge of what happened to Danielle, or anyone who may have seen the adult male who Danielle was familiar with at or near her apartment that morning.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Cold Case Unit of the Fort Myers Police Department directly at 239-321-8040.